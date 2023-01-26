Chiyaan Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram enters final stages of shooting

CHENNAI: Chiyaan Vikram and Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram that has been in the making for seven years now has finally moved into its last stages of shooting.

The team was seen shooting in Chennai earlier this week. Sources say that Gautham Menon was shooting portions involving actor-director Parthiban and has planned to wrap up the shoot with this.

The movie has music by Harris Jayaraj and has Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh playing the female leads.