Upcoming film schedule of Prabhas revealed! Read to know!

CHENNAI: Pan India star Prabhas, is keeping busy currently as he is juggling with multiple shoot schedules of different projects at the same time. Hopping on to from one set to another, the handsome hunk is currently shooting for his much awaited film 'Salaar' later to which he has 'Project K' marked in his schedule.

As per the sources, "Prabhas is continuously juggling between two projects. Currently, he is shooting for Salaar till the first half of next month and after that, he will start with his upcoming, Project K"

With two mega projects - 'Salaar' and 'Adipurush' up for release in, 2023 is certainly going to be the year of pan-India star Prabhas.

Meanwhile, the megastar will also be seen in films like Spirit, and Maruti's next. His lineup is very exciting and his fans are eagerly waiting for his films to hit the theatres.