STR to skip Corona Kumar? Check latest buzz

CHENNAI: There were major announcements during the lockdown that actor Silambarasan TR will play the lead in Gokul's Corona Kumar, which will be a spin-off to Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara. The latest is that the actor is no longer a part of the project that will be bankrolled by Vels Film International. There was also a chatter that director-actor Pradeep Ranganathan might play the lead role in the film. However, Pradeep denied it and our birdie in the production camp says that the lead actor of the film is yet to be finalised and a few leading actors are in talk.