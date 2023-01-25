STR spends time in Phuket, learns martial arts

CHENNAI: After wrapping up the shoot of Paththu Thala, actor-director Silambarasan TR has taken off Phuket, Thailand. Hold on! The actor is not on vacation or on a break in the island town. He is there on a 2-month long trip, and is learning martial arts.

While we believed STR is learning martial arts for his next film, DT Next hears from sources that the Maanaadu actor is taking his transformation to the next level.

"This is not for his films but to bring definition to his physique. After successfully losing over 25 kgs, STR decided its high time he needed to bring definition to his muscles. The martial arts that is being taught in Thailand brings definition in around 45 to 60 days. STR left for Phuket in the first week of January and will be back only by the second or third week of February. In fact he will be spending his birthday (February 3) in Phuket with his close friends before flying back to Chennai. He is planning to do a photoshoot on his latest physique that will delight his fans," said a tinseltown source.

The actor was last seen playing Muthu in Gautham Menon's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. His upcoming projects are kept under the wraps.