Salman glimpses his action avatar in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the teaser opens with Salman riding a bike in a desert. In the next frame, we see Salman breaking into a moving train and beating goons.

Salman also delivered several whistle-worthy dialogues in the teaser such as "Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka hoga galat (Right will be right, wrong will be wrong)."

Pooja Hegde is seen romancing Salman in the teaser. We can also spot Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati in the action-packed teaser. Salman's action avatar in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has left his fans in awe. Reacting to the teaser, a user wrote, "Salman Khan killing it."

"Bhaijaaan rocks. Can't wait for this film," another one wrote. Produced by Salma Khan, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji.

The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023.