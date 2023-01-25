Pathaan: Deepika's saffron bikini from 'Besharam Rang' makes to final

NEW DELHI: Ever since 'Besharam Rang', the first track of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan', came out last year, it courted controversy due to the colour of Deepika Padukone's bikini in it, leading to speculations of its removal. Now that the film has officially been released, the film's makers have decided to keep it. Some people found the song objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes. A slew of activists in several parts of the country even staged a protest and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire.

The controversy around the movie started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, aired his objections to 'Besharam Rang'. Deepika was seen wearing a saffron bikini in the video, creating an uproar in some political and religious outfits. After the Shah Rukh-Deepika starrer 'Pathaan' reached the CBFC examination committee for certification, its makers were advised by the CBFC to implement specific changes in the film.

However, as the film was released on Wednesday, the scene in question was very much part of the film's final cut. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar with lyrics by Kumaar, the peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh and Deepika. Deepika's sizzling moves and SRK's hot look, undoubtedly, won many hearts.

Meanwhile, with the release of 'Pathaan', cinema halls across the nation saw an outpour of moviegoers creating unprecedented scenes at theatres. In Mumbai, fans pulled out huge posters of SRK's avatar in 'Pathaan', wore 'Pathaan' tees and cut huge cakes outside the theatres. In Delhi too, hordes of fans were seen gathered outside theatres to watch the first-day first show of the film.

'Pathaan' is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham -- in lead roles. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.