I had to learn Poovally’s traits to pull it off: Ramya Pandian

After she joined the sets of the film in Palani, she couldn’t resist but asked Lijo on why she was chosen for the role. “I asked Lijo and he kept it crisp and told me that I suit the role. I was glad,” she opens up.

Ramya is quite picky when it comes to doing films. The actress’s filmography looks promising with award-winning films like Joker, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum and Aan Devathai. “I agree to a script when it has a human angle to it and an emotional point that the audience could connect to. There are stories and teams I look forward to working on. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is one such story. I see it as a great launchpad for me in Malayalam. As a part of my preparation, I wanted to get my Malayalam pronunciation right. It takes me a couple of days to get comfortable with a team or the director. This set was no different to me. Lijo enacted a scene for me on the first day and I ended up doing eight retakes. Then I sat and got to know the background of the character and her traits. It was easier for me going ahead,” she opens up.