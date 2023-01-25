I had to learn Poovally’s traits to pull it off: Ramya Pandian
CHENNAI: The highly-acclaimed Malayalam film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam that has Mammootty in lead role and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery is all set to release in Tamil on January 26.
Actress Ramya Pandian plays Poovally in the film. “In 2021 I received calls from a number to which I initially didn’t respond. Later, the person texted me saying that he is from Lijo’s team and has been trying to reach me to be cast in a Malayalam film directed by Lijo and will star Mammootty in the lead role. It took me a while to process it,” says Ramya.
After she joined the sets of the film in Palani, she couldn’t resist but asked Lijo on why she was chosen for the role. “I asked Lijo and he kept it crisp and told me that I suit the role. I was glad,” she opens up.
Ramya is quite picky when it comes to doing films. The actress’s filmography looks promising with award-winning films like Joker, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum and Aan Devathai. “I agree to a script when it has a human angle to it and an emotional point that the audience could connect to. There are stories and teams I look forward to working on. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is one such story. I see it as a great launchpad for me in Malayalam. As a part of my preparation, I wanted to get my Malayalam pronunciation right. It takes me a couple of days to get comfortable with a team or the director. This set was no different to me. Lijo enacted a scene for me on the first day and I ended up doing eight retakes. Then I sat and got to know the background of the character and her traits. It was easier for me going ahead,” she opens up.
Ramya also reminisces sharing the screen space with a legendary actor like Mammootty. “I observe while he is performing. His improvisation and his dialogue deliveries are unique. Above all, he is up-to-date and knows world films at the back of his hand. He knows which film did well, what the storyline was and why a film didn’t work. I realised how important it is to update yourself,” says the actor.
With offbeat films to her name, Ramya clarifies that she would also like to be a part of commercial films as well. “Firstly, I would like to position myself well among the audience. I would like to do commercial films too but as an aspiring actor I need good films to have a strong foot in the industry,” she concludes.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android