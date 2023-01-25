Goundamani-starrer Palanisamy Vaathiyar gets bigger; SK likely to cameo

While the filming will commence in Kundrathur in February, the makers are busy finalising the locations and rest of the film’s cast.

While Yogi Babu will be seen in an important role, a source close to the film unit told DT Next, “The film will be shot in a school in Kundrathur and that is being finalised now. Moreover, Sivakarthikeyan has been approached to play cameo in Palanisamy Vaathiyaar and we will know about it once he confirms. Dhatsha is the film’s costume designer. Also, 11 producers from the Tamil film industry including T Siva of Amma Creations and RK Suresh are playing pivotal roles in the movie.”