RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' officially nominated for #Oscars2023

Bhanu Athaiya bagged the Oscars in 1983 for designing the costumes in the 1982 historical film 'Gandhi'. In 2009, British film set in India 'Slumdog Millionaire' bagged 4 Oscars. Music Maestro AR Rahman who gave the music to this film won the Oscars for 'Best Original Song' and 'Best Original Score'. Gulzar won the prestigious award for 'Best Lyrics' for the same film and Resul Pookutty got the Oscars in the 'Best Sound Mixing' category.

Coming back to 'RRR', the film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.