'#RRRForOscars' trends on Twitter ahead of nomination reveal

Team 'RRR' is currently enjoying the grand success of his magnum opus film.

They won a 'Golden Globes' for Best Original song trophy for their song 'Naatu Naatu' at the 2023 Golden Globes Earlier this month, the team also got home two more prestigious awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

The film bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles earlier this month. Now all hopes are pinned on the Oscars nomination list.

Fans are excited and clearly, if the film makes it to the nominations, it will be a magical moment not just for the team but for every Indian who loves and celebrates cinema.