Our movie will take us a step closer to people: GoSu

CHENNAI: Popular YouTubers Gopi and Sudhakar of Parithabangal fame announced their second feature film project on Monday.
The movie, which will be directed by Vishnu Vijayan and bankrolled by Vignesh SC Bose, was launched with a formal pooja.
“The movie will be a comical family entertainer. The audience will laugh through its runtime. Families in Tamil Nadu are our target audience and they will like it,” says Sudhakar.
The duo rose into the scene with their YouTube Channel Madras Central, now known as Parithabangal. Sudhakar says that the movie will have shades of their YouTube content. “There will be satire but will not be a thorough extension of what you have seen in Parithabangal,” he clarifies.
The poster of the film had GoSu in Charlie Chaplin’s makeover and the duo says that the film has a reference to the legendary actor.
Gopi seconds Sudhakar and says, “Though people are familiar, cinema is a bigger medium and requires different content. So, this movie has something new in store for the audience. Also, we have ensured that we will play our part as actors and not be involved in the creative aspect of it.”
Talking about the shooting schedules, Gopi says, “We are going on floors from tomorrow and will be shooting around Chennai and hope to complete the shoot by March.” The biggest challenge for the team is to keep Sudhakar to keep his smile in front of the camera under control. “One knock on his head and he will tune himself to the scene’s mood. We don’t have an option here,” concludes Gopi.
The movie will also have VTV Ganesh, Suresh Chakravarthy, Ramesh Kanna and Viji Chandrasekhar among others in important roles.
