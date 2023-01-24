Our movie will take us a step closer to people: GoSu

CHENNAI: Popular YouTubers Gopi and Sudhakar of Parithabangal fame announced their second feature film project on Monday.

The movie, which will be directed by Vishnu Vijayan and bankrolled by Vignesh SC Bose, was launched with a formal pooja.

“The movie will be a comical family entertainer. The audience will laugh through its runtime. Families in Tamil Nadu are our target audience and they will like it,” says Sudhakar.