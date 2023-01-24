Cinema

Our land, our music

Several other notable personalities and musicians attended the event.
(From L to R) Arivu, Benny Dayal, Khatija Rahman and Chinmayi Sripaada
(From L to R) Arivu, Benny Dayal, Khatija Rahman and Chinmayi SripaadaManivasagan N
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Coke Studio Tamil, the first regional Coke Studio in the country was launched here on Monday.

Season one of the project has artists Sean Roldan, Arivu, Pushpavanam Kuppusamy, Gaana Ulaganathan, Gaana Vimala, Sanjay Subramanyan, Chinmayi Sripaada, Benny Dayal and lots more.

The guests got a sneak peek of season one. Several other notable personalities and musicians attended the event.

Arivu
Sean Roldan
Vinayak, Krithika Nelson, Zaarra and Ashwin
Pushpavanam Kuppusamy and Megha Kuppusamy
Gaana Vimala
Meenakshi Elaiyaraj
Chinmayi Sripaada
Gaana Ulaganathan
Khatija Rahman
Punya Srinivas, Sanjay Subramanyan and Arifullah Shah
Kalyani Nair
Benny Dayal
Photos by Manivasagan N

