Our land, our music

CHENNAI: Coke Studio Tamil, the first regional Coke Studio in the country was launched here on Monday.

Season one of the project has artists Sean Roldan, Arivu, Pushpavanam Kuppusamy, Gaana Ulaganathan, Gaana Vimala, Sanjay Subramanyan, Chinmayi Sripaada, Benny Dayal and lots more.

The guests got a sneak peek of season one. Several other notable personalities and musicians attended the event.