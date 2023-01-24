Kamal Haasan to play cameo in Thalapathy 67

CHENNAI: With fans eagerly waiting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy 67 update, well-placed sources drop a hint that actor Kamal Haasan is likely to do an extended cameo in the film.

Kamal joined hands with Lokesh for Vikram, an action-thriller, which performed tremendously at the box-office.

Earlier this week, actor-producer Fahadh Faasil, who is part of Vikram, said: "If Thalapathy 67 is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), I may be seen in it."

According to reports, the Maanagaram director finished shooting portions in Kodaikanal and is on a small break before heading towards the next schedule. There were reports on Tuesday that Kamal Haasan and Vikram will be seen playing cameos in Thalapathy 67. When we contacted tinseltown sources, they told DT Next, "Kamal is very much a part of Thalapathy 67. Similar to how Suriya played a cameo in Vikram, Kamal too will be seen in a cameo in the film. However, Vikram isn't a part of the plans. Though Lokesh approached the Ponniyin Selvan actor in Vikram, he hasn't been approached for this movie yet."