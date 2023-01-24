Ajay Devgn promises power-packed action in 'Bholaa' second teaser

MUMBAI: One teaser is not enough now! Filmmakers nowadays keep their fans engaged with more than one teaser before the final trailer hits the screen. Actor-director Ajay Devgn treated his fans on Wednesday with the second teaser of his upcoming directorial 'Bholaa'.

The teaser promises high-octane action sequences that will drive the viewers' adrenaline. Cars fly, cars collide with each other and the tough fight between Ajay and his opponents on the screen will surely entertain the fans.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay posted the teaser of 'Bholaa' and captioned it as, "Jab ek chattaan, sau shaitaanon se takrayega..." Ajay's wife Kajol also took to Instagram to share the video with the same caption.