95th Oscar Nominations: Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' out of the race

LOS ANGELES: Indian filmmaker Pan Nalin's Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' or 'Last Film Show' lost out in the 95th Oscar Awards race as it did not make it to the final nominations.

'Chhello Show' was selected as India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards, but in the final nomination list, it lost to 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Germany), 'Argentina, 1985' (Argentina), 'Close' (Belgium), 'EO' (Poland) and 'The Quiet Girl' (Ireland).