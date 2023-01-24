Cinema

95th Oscar Nominations: Nod for Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes'

The documentary has nominated alongside films such as 'All That Beauty And Bloodshed', Fire Of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' and 'Navalny'.
Still from 'All That Breathes'
Still from 'All That Breathes'
IANS

LOS ANGELES: Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen's directorial 'All That Breathes' has made it to the 95th Oscar Awards after it got nominated in the Documentary Feature Film category.

Still from 'All That Breathes'
‘Everything Everywhere’ dominates Oscars with 11 nominations

The documentary is set in the darkening backdrop of Delhi's apocalyptic air and escalating violence, in which two brothers devote their lives to protect one casualty of the turbulent times -- a black kite.

Riz Ahmed, who won the Oscar for best live-action short film last year, and Allison Williams, who currently stars in the horror hit 'M3GAN', announced the nominees.

Oscar nominations
All That Breathes
M3GAN
95th Oscar Nominations
Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen
Documentary Feature Film category
Oscar for best live-action short film
live-action short film

