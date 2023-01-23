'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' trailer brings out crackling chemistry

NEW DELHI: The trailer of Luv Ranjan's upcoming romantic comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' dropped on Monday, bringing in a breath of fresh air, with crackling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, stunning visuals and hilarious dialogues.

The three-and-a-half-minute-long trailer also gave a glimpse of the fantastic music that will be in the film with the magic of Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh coming together.

"Aaj kal relationship me ghusna aasaan hai, usme nikalna mushkil. Rishety jodna aasaan hai, todna mushkil," says Ranbir's character in the trailer before he bumps into Shraddha Kapoor at a hotel. What ensues is a hillarious roller coaster ride.

Shradha took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared the trailer with the caption, "Relationship investments are subject to love risks. Please check compatibility before investing. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer out now!"