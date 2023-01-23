Sidharth Malhotra had a ‘wholesome experience’ playing a spy from 70s

The actor further spoke about the challenges he faced while playing a RAW agent in his current project, “The role promises a challenge, a dual life in a single film where I portray Aman and Tariq. Much effort went into the character’s look, especially to make it convincing as a tailor. We also prepared for the different dialects and languages of Rawalpindi in the seventies. The actor went on to recount the most challenging part of the film and revealed, “One of the most challenging sequences was the train sequence we shot in Lucknow. I can also be seen pulling off an action sequence coupled with a chase sequence, which turned out well.”