Cinema

Santhanam-Karthik to reunite for Vadakupatti Ramasamy

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Actor Santhanam and director Karthik Yogi have come together for the second time after the runaway hit Dikkilona.

The title of their second movie yet again takes inspiration from Goundamani’s comedy and has been titled Vadakupatti Ramasamy.

“I am a huge fan of Goundmani sir and wanted this film too to be a tribute to one of his comedies, Hence, it has been titled Vadakupatti Ramasamy. The story takes place in the village of Vadakupatti and Santhanam’s name in the film,” he told DT Next.

Karthik added that he did an intense research for the story. “The pre-production went on for six-months to lay a solid platform for the script. We are going on floors on January 25 and will shoot near Pollachi. The film is set in the 60s,” he opened up.

Produced by People Media Factory, the film also has MS Bhaskar, Ravi Mariya and Rajendran among others in important roles. Sean Roldan is composing the music while Deepak is the cinematographer.

