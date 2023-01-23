Santhanam-Karthik to reunite for Vadakupatti Ramasamy

CHENNAI: Actor Santhanam and director Karthik Yogi have come together for the second time after the runaway hit Dikkilona.

The title of their second movie yet again takes inspiration from Goundamani’s comedy and has been titled Vadakupatti Ramasamy.

“I am a huge fan of Goundmani sir and wanted this film too to be a tribute to one of his comedies, Hence, it has been titled Vadakupatti Ramasamy. The story takes place in the village of Vadakupatti and Santhanam’s name in the film,” he told DT Next.