Rohit overjoyed on Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy success

MUMBAI : Actor Rohit Pathak who was last seen in MX Player’s Dharavi Bank is currently garnering accolades for his roles in two mega blockbuster south films - Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy.

The actor is seen playing key roles in both the films. He gets candid about working with megastars like Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna and his both films doing well.

He says,"It feels surreal when your both projects released on same day does extremely well which is a rare case. When your work gets acknowledgement, it really satisfies you as an artist. I've been getting some amazing responses from audiences all over. It motivates you to work more harder and feel more responsible towards audiences. It encourages you to deliver even more better each time. I'm feeling recharged to do more versatile roles in future."

Speaking about sharing screen space with Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi at the same time he tells,"Both of them are legendary stars in south but their simplicity is what appeals me. Their stardom doesn't affects them from being a down to earth person which is something I took back as a learning while working with both of them. Both of them are mass entertainer and megastar and I'm very grateful that I got a chance to share screenspace with them at the same time which is a rare strock of luck."

Describing his characters in both the films he stated,"In Walter Veerayya, I'm playing one of the villains in the film who is a mafia don belonging from Bangladesh.

He is the mafia of coastal area stretching from Bangladesh to Chennai and one of the most wanted criminal for illegal businesses.

I'm playing an important cameo in Veera Simha Reddy in which there is a particular situation in the film where Balakrishna’s rivals hire my character, a contract killer from the North, to take on that character."