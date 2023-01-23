Mahendran announces pan India action thriller 'NeelKanth'

CHENNAI: Actor Mahendran announces his yet another power packed pan India action thriller Film 'NeelKanth' by LS Productions.

Set in the backdrop of Saraswathipuram Village, the film shows the true colour of society as well as the arduous path taken by Master Mahendran, who plays the protagonist character.

The female protagonist parts are being played by Yashna Chowdary and Neha Pathan in addition to Mahendran. The movie also has special appearance by Sneha Ullal who will be seen Dazzing on Scillinting Item Song Like 'Ooo antava'

Neelkanth is Written & Directed by Rakesh Madhavan, the music is composed by Prashanth BJ and the Cinematography & Editing is done by Sravan G Kumar.

The film NeelKanth is produced by M.Srinivasulu & D.venugopal and will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie was shot entirely in the village.

The film also features Ramki, Babloo Prithviraj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya Prakash, Chithram Seenu and is going to hit the big screen soon.