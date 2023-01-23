Coke Studio to launch its first regional studio in Tamil

CHENNAI: Coke Studio is launching its first-ever regional studio in Tamil on Monday in the city.

Artistes Khatija Rahman, Benny Dayal, Arivu, Sean Roldan, Meenakshi Ilaiyaraja, Sanjay Subramanyan, Gana Ulaganathan and other artistes will be present at the launch.

Marking the launch, these artistes have worked on 7 songs that will be released on the regional studio’s YouTube channel in the coming weeks.

The songs are said to be about Tamil culture, people, and the beauty of places in Tamil Nadu.

Coke Studio Tamil has brought together an interesting mix of artistes who will represent an array of different genres in music like- Pop, Rock, RnB, Folk, Hip Hop, Carnatic Fusion and lots more.

Coke Studio India premiered in 2011 featuring artistes like Amit Trivedi, AR Rahman, Arijit Singh and other independent artistes with a unique take on music.