Alphonse Puthren comes down on 'Gold' trollers, retracts post

CHENNAI: Coming down on trollers of his film Gold, Mollywood director Alphonse Puthren wrote a note on Facebook and Instragram reflecting his anger and frustration.

Puthren wrote that he would not be showing his face in internet as a protest against the trolls. "I'm not your slave or i did not give rights to tease me or abuse me in public,” he further said warning of "invisibilty" in the internet if the abuses continue.

The tone of the note shifted to highly inimical as he said, "I will never forget the laugh in your faces when I fell down. No one falls on purpose. It happens by nature. So the same nature will protect me with the support,” he said.

Alphonse Puthren recent outing Gold, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead, was panned by critics and audience alike resulting in his outburst.

However, the director retracted the post shortly after posting it.