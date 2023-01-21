Rhea shares unseen pics on Sushant's birthday

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary on Saturday by sharing two photographs on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen in the company of the late actor.

The unseen pictures show Sushant smiling along with Rhea in the frame.

Rhea and Sushant had first met at a production house in 2013, but became friends in 2019 through a set of common friends.