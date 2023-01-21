'My next with Vishnu will be stronger than Ratchasan & Mundasupatti'

CHENNAI: Kollywood’s most popular duo actor Vishnu Vishal and director Ramkumar, who have delivered consecutive hits like Mundasupatti and Ratchasan, have come together for the third time. “Mundasupatti was a comedy while Ratchasan was a psycho thriller. This time we’ll be coming up with a fantasy-romance story set in the backdrop of a hill station,” says Ramkumar.

TG Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films will produce the film. “When we made Mundasupatti, people expected us to come out with a bigger film, which is when Ratchasan happened. The expectations have certainly increased and this project will be better than our previous outings,” added Ramkumar.

Talking about the shooting schedules, he said, “We have plans to go on floors in the second half of this year. Vishnu has prior commitments. We will have to finalise the locations and cast and crew of the film,” he concluded.