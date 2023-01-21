Birth anniversary: How Sushant carved a niche for himself

MUMBAI: It is the occasion of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary. He was an actor who craved his name in the hearts of audiences both on and off the screen.

He is not only remembered for his outstanding performances but kind gesture towards his fans. Born on January 21, 1986, the late actor might have left this world at an early but his fans continue to remember him because of the strong character he played in his films, despite a short-lived career.

He had come to the film industry with no Bollywood connection. Still, he managed to make a place for himself.

Sushant started his career as a dancer and later joined a theatre group. After making his name in the TV industry, courtesy of his performance in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta', the actor switched to films and within a span of seven years, gave audiences critically-acclaimed movies like 'Kai Po Che', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Chhichhore', among several others.

On the occasion of Sushant's birth anniversary, let's look back at his spectacular performances.

Ishan Bhatt from 'Kai Po Che'

With 'Kai Po Che', Sushant made the transition from TV actor to Bollywood star. He portrayed a failed cricketer who became obsessed with the sport and eventually became a coach. Sushant, who co-starred with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, nailed his role and gave the industry's best debut performance that year.