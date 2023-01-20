Allu arrives in Vizag for 'Pushpa: The Rule' action sequence shoot

Cinema

MUMBAI: Telugu star Allu Arjun, who swayed the nation with his 'Pushpa: The Rise', is working tirelessly to put together the sequel for his blockbuster 2021 hit, titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Currently, the team of 'Pushpa: The Rise' is in Vizag for a 10-day shoot.

In these 10 days, the makers will round up quite a few sequences including a fight sequence with Allu Arjun. The superstar is currently donning long hair for this sequence.

A fanclub of Allu Arjun shared a still from the sets which shows Allu being showered with flower petals and he greets his fans through the sunroof of his car.

The 'Pushpa' franchise has cultivated a rock-solid fanbase given its thoroughly entertaining storytelling, superhit songs like 'Oo Antava', Allu Arjun's power-packed dialogues and a terrific performance from Fahadh Faasil.

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa: The Rise', stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair and also Fahadh Faasil. The film will soon enter the post-production stage.

