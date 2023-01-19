'Wednesday' star Doohan turns 29! A peek at his best works

MUMBAI: Actor Hunter Doohan aka Tyler Galpin from Netflix's widely famous series 'Wednesday', turned 29 today! The American actor is well known for his versatile acting skills and portrayals in various genres. He has worked on multiple projects, including Your Honor, Westworld, Ringing Rocks and Sound Wave. Hunter made his debut in the entertainment industry via a short film 'Lost Pursuit' in 2012. Celebrating this special day with him, let's take a peek at his best projects so far...
Based on Charles Addams' fictional character Wednesday Addams, Wednesday is an American coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror television series that can be watched online. With Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa playing supporting roles, the film was made by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Jenna Ortega plays the title character.
Bryan Cranston and Hunter Doohan are the main characters in the American drama television programme Your Honor, which was adapted from the Israeli television programme Kvodo. It premiered on Showtime on December 6, 2020. While initially envisioned as a miniseries, the series was renewed for a second season in August 2021, with the premiere date set for January 15, 2023.
The HBO television programme Westworld is a dystopian science fiction western created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. It is based on Michael Crichton's 1973 movie of the same name, which he also wrote the screenplay and directed, and to a lesser extent, on Futureworld, which came out in 1976. On October 2, 2016, the series made its debut.
Hunter Doohan portrayed the role of Anson in the horror short film 'Ringing Rocks'. Helmed by Gus Reed, the cast also included Max Sheldon, Rhian Rees, Shaw Purnell, Leesa Kim, Robert John Sudhoff and Robert Broski as the star cast. The film revolves around a caring young man supporting his boyfriend's recovery from a harrowing spiral into grief and paranoia and taking him to an idyllic desert resort, only to undergo his own eerie awakening.
Helmed by Dylan K. Narang, the 2018 sci-fi drama revolves around a teenage inventor's life that spirals into chaos when a nefarious group discovers he has invented a device that can hear into the past. The star cast includes Katie Owsley, Paul Tassone, Mike Beaver, Vince Nappo, Andrew Bongiorno, Dwight Hicks, and Markus Taylor.
