'Wednesday' star Doohan turns 29! A peek at his best works

MUMBAI: Actor Hunter Doohan aka Tyler Galpin from Netflix's widely famous series 'Wednesday', turned 29 today! The American actor is well known for his versatile acting skills and portrayals in various genres. He has worked on multiple projects, including Your Honor, Westworld, Ringing Rocks and Sound Wave. Hunter made his debut in the entertainment industry via a short film 'Lost Pursuit' in 2012. Celebrating this special day with him, let's take a peek at his best projects so far...