Vijay Antony to return to Chennai on Friday post injury

CHENNAI: Actor-composer Vijay Antony was hospitalised at a hospital in Langkawi after being injured on the sets of his upcoming film Pichaikaaran 2. While there were several news reports on his health condition, the latest we hear is that the actor is getting back to normal and will be back in Chennai on Friday.

Producer G Dhananjayan told DT Next, "Doctors have given a clean chit to Vijay Antony sir's health and he is all set to fly back to Chennai on Friday. He will be on break for a few days before getting back on the sets."

About the stunt sequence that was stopped midway after the accident, Dhananjayan said, "This portion of Pichaikaaran 2 will be shot in later stages. However, the crux is that he is normal and will be back in action after a break," he remarked.

The accident took place on January 16 in Langkawi, Malaysia when Vijay Antony when Vijay Antony's boat collided with another boat which had the cameraman and other crew members. He was rushed to the hospital where he was under observation.