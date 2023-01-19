Priya Bhavani laughs off speculations on her career shift

CHENNAI: There has been a lot spoken about Priya Bhavanishankar's foray into the film industry over the last couple of days. On Thursday, the actor put an end to rumours surrounding her jump from television to film industry.

A media house reported that PBS moved to films for big money. In her social media post, she wrote, "I would like to know the source of this so-called ‘statement by me’....even if I had said this, I don't understand what's the big deal about it? Yes, I do work for money. Everybody works for money. Who doesn't? Don't you? Why is it made to sound so cheap and filthy when it comes from an actor?"