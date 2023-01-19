Every woman will connect with Kannagi: Yashwanth Kishore

CHENNAI: The first single from Yashwanth Kishore’s Kannagi, titled Goppurane has been acing the charts over the last few days. “I am sure the movie too will be appreciated the same way as the single. Kannagi is a film that deals with what women go through in today’s world. The film would be relatable to a mother or a daughter in any family. I do not have any references as the story is personal to me. It will talk about in depth emotions which is why I wanted to take off with the film. Also, when it comes to celluloid, every song or scene glorifies a male. I wanted to show things from females’ perspective. Even writing this was an enjoyable process,” said the director. Talking about having Kannagi as the title, he replied, “We have read stories of valor. Today’s world faces several issues like caste, race and ethnicity. But only very few people talk about issues faced by women. I thought a rebel like Kannagi would be apt for the film’s title.”

Yashwanth says that the cast ensemble was his obvious choice. “I have seen interviews of Ammu Abhirami, Shaalin and Vidya. I liked how they carried themselves. Hence, they were my obvious choices,” he remarked. Produced by Skymoon Entertainment and E5 Entertainment, the movie has Shaan Rahman composing the music while Ramji is handling the camera.