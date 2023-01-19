2023 Oscar nominations to be announced by Riz Ahmed, Allison Williams

WASHINGTON: British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed, who last year won his first Oscar, along with Allison Williams has been tapped to announce the nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based entertainment news outlet, the nominations are scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on January 24 from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

As per the outlet, they will air live on ABC's Good Morning America, the ABC morning show announced Wednesday.

Further, the nomination announcement will stream live on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+, Oscars.org, Oscar.com and the Academy's social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Ahmed won the 2022 Oscar for best live-action short film for his short film 'The Long Goodbye', alongside director Aneil Karia. Previously, he was nominated for his performance in 'Sound of Metal'.

His other credits include 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and the miniseries 'The Night Of', for which he won an Emmy.

Meanwhile, Williams has starred in 'M3GAN', She also served as an executive producer on the film. Her other credits include HBO's 'Girls', the Oscar-winning film 'Get Out' and the TV movie 'Peter Pan Live!'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC on March 12. The ceremony will stream on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV.