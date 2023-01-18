‘The transition from Rio Raj to Joe was an exciting journey’

CHENNAI: Actor Rio Raj, who is already a household name in Tamil Nadu is all excited for his upcoming release Joe directed by Hariharan Ram and produced by Vision Cinema House. “Joe will take me a step closer to the audience. It is a feel-good entertainer that will give the audience a pleasant feeling. This is a script that is close to our heart as we have put our heart and soul into this for quite some time now,” starts Rio.

According to the actor, Joe is a project that a group of friends set out to make. “Hari narrated this story to me and I agreed to it. It is because I felt Joe belongs to a genre I haven’t done before. Actors feel that they need to discover their new self with each film. That is what I realised when I heard the script of Joe. The entire team is a group of friends that has set out to make something good. It is a light-hearted romance that is set across different periods,” he adds.

Rio divulges more on Joe and also talks about the challenges he faced. “It tracks the life of a guy from his teens to until he is married. It talks about the emotions-both good and bad that a couple goes through in a relationship. To play this role, I had an intense workout regime as I need to lose weight and gain weight later,” he smiles. Talking about playing the titular role, he says, “It is a lot of responsibility but I can assure that it will be Joe that you will see on screen and not Rio. I enjoyed this transition immensely,” he concludes.