Sathish to continue his ‘magic’ in lead roles

CHENNAI: Actor Sathish, who had a successful 2022 playing lead roles, hopes to continue the run this year as well. The actor’s latest project as the hero was announced on Wednesday. The film will be directed by Venki, an associate of Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by White Carpet Films Productions. “Venki assisted Lokesh in Master and Vikram. His making will have shades of both these films. Meanwhile, the genre of our project will be under dark rumour that Maanagaram or Doctor had,” Sathish tells us.

Sathish says that Venki had previously helmed the music video of Kutti Pattasu, which had a rousing reception. “This film has a heavy star cast. Simran Gupta plays the female lead. Anandraj, Ramesh Thilak, John Vijay, George Mariyan, and Thangadurai play important roles,” adds the actor

Talking about his role, Sathish opens up that he plays a magician. “I play a magician that entertains kids and there will be interesting twists in the plot. I always look for extra elements in the storyline and Venki’s story have them,” he divulges.

According to Sathish he wants to deliver stories that the audience can easily relate to. “In Naai Sekar, the extra element was that I had to bring in the mannerisms of a dog to my performance. My next movie, Sattam En Kaiyil is a thriller that is expected to release in summer,” he smiles. As he talks about this, Sathish says that there is a bit of a pressure as well. “As a comedian, I had to do hook steps in songs and get done with it. That is not the case with being a hero. There is dance, action and of course romance. I can’t comment about off screen romance but it is quite challenging on screen,” he concludes with a grin.