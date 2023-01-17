Riteish Deshmukh to release new version of 'Ved Tujha' song on Jan 20

MUMBAI: Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is enjoying the response to his latest Marathi theatrical release 'Ved', has a little surprise planned for the audience as a token of gratitude for the immense praise for the movie.

The actor will be release a new version of the song 'Ved Tujha', shot with Satya (Riteish Deshmukh) and Shravani (Genelia Deshmukh), along with some new scenes.