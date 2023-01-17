Jr NTR enjoys dinner with Indian cricketers before ODI series

As soon as the pictures were posted, NTR wrote a sweet comment, "Had a great time yesterday Chahal. Let's make a winning start tomorrow."

Chahal's wife also commented, "this pic. so proud."

India will play the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Both sides are heading into the series with wins in their previous fixtures.

While India dominated the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, winning the T20-leg by 2-1 and ODIs by 3-0 respectively, New Zealand is coming after a 2-1 ODI series win over Pakistan away from home.

Talking about NTR's 'RRR', director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus period action drama has bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. 'RRR' bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'.

It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.