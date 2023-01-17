Birthday spcl: Javed Akhtar's iconic movies, collab with Salim Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar, who has penned a string of classics in collaboration with screenwriter Salim Khan, turned a year older on Tuesday.

Popularly known as Salim-Javed, the duo scripted many commercially and critically accepted films like 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Zanjeer', 'Deewaar', 'Trishul', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Dostana', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Sholay', 'Mr India', 'Don', and many more.

Let's take a look at the blockbuster films written by the legendary duo.

1. Sholay

Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, the action-adventure film was released in 1975. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The film revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra).

When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them. They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur.