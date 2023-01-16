Zendaya bags best actress Critics Choice Award for 'Euphoria'

WASHINGTON: Actor-Singer Zendaya Awards bagged the award for the Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria' at the 28th Critics' Choice Award She was nominated along with Christine Baranski for ('The Good Fight'), Sharon Horgan ('Bad Sisters'), Laura Linney ('Ozark'), Mandy Moore ('This Is Us') and Kelly Reilly ('Yellowstone').

The twitter page of the Critics Choice Awards shared a tweet: "Congratulations to @Zendaya, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. #EuphoriaHBO #CriticsChoiceAwards."