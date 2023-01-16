Thalapathy67 has intense action sequence: Mysskin

CHENNAI: With an official announcement of the ‘Master’ duo yet to be made, filmmaker Mysskin opened up on Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Thalapathy 67' with actor Vijay and said that the film has intense action sequence. He also revealed that Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer of the film.

In a video that has been going viral, the director, who spoke in an award function, said, "I worked with Vijay in 'Youth'. It has been 20 years and he has become more handsome now. Way back, he used to call me 'brother' and it has remained the same. I am very happy to work with him actually.”

Briefing about an action sequence in the film, he said that both the actor and the director have outperformed themselves.

“Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken the film very precisely. He gives me the time and space to act,” he said.

It may be noted that on January 3, we had reported that the film will go on floors in Chennai, but there has been no official confirmation on it yet from the makers.

Tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 67', the film co-written by Rathnakumar and Deeraj Vaidy of Jill Jung Juk fame is produced by Lalit Kumar’s Seven Screen Studio. The film has Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, and Arjun Das in important roles, according to well-known sources. Anirudh Ravichander is likely to compose the film’s music.

Mysskin, on the other hand, has horror-thriller 'Pisaasu II' for release. The film has Andrea Jeremiah in lead role with Vijay Sethupathi playing a cameo.