Suriya 42 not titled Veer ; shoot to resume soon

CHENNAI: Last week, speculations on the title of Suriya 42 surfaced out of nowhere. Reports did the rounds that Suriya 42 has been titled Veer and the makers will officially announce it soon.

However, when we got in touch with the camp, they denied such development and said, “These are baseless rumours and Veer is not the title of our movie.”

Commenting on the shooting update, the source added, “We are currently on a break and the shoot will resume after Pongal.”

Suriya 42 will release in two parts and will see Suriya appearing in five characters – namely Arathar, Venkaater, Mandaakar, Mukaatar and Perumanathar.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has been signed on as the leading lady for Suriya 42, which is being produced by UV Creations and Studio Green. The movie will be released in 10 languages.