Mocobot camera in use for Karthi’s Japan

CHENNAI: Karthi’s Japan that went on floors in November last year is progressing at a rapid pace.

The film that was shot in Thoothukudi and Palakkad is probably the fourth Tamil film after Vijay’s Beast, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Ajith’s Thunivu to use mocobot camera for a stunt sequence.

The film is currently on a schedule break and the shoot will resume later next month. Japan is directed by Raju Murugan and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.

The movie is Karthi’s 25th film of his career and has Anu Emmanuel as the female lead opposite Karthi for the first time.

Telugu actor Sunil, who played the role of Mangalam Seenu in Allu Arjun’s Pushpaa last year, will be making his Tamil debut through ‘Japan’ as one of its main characters.

With 25 years of experience as a cinematographer in the Tamil film industry and after proving his mettle as a director in films like Goli Soda and Kadugu, Vijay Milton is also scheduled to make his acting debut through Japan.

National Award winner GV Prakash Kumar will be scoring music for the film, which will have editing by Philomin Raj.