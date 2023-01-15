Keerthy’s next is Revolver Rita

CHENNAI: National-award winning actor Keerthy Suresh’s next was announced on Saturday. Interestingly titled Revolver Rita.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled the poster in which Keerthy is holding pistols in both her hands.

The makers announced that the film will go on floors soon. Produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan Sundaram, the movie will be directed by K Chandru who helmed Jai’s Naveena Saraswathi Sabadham and penned dialogues for Silambarasan’s Maanaadu.

Dinesh Krishnan B is the cinematographer and editing is by Praveen KL. Dhilip Subbarayan will handle the stunts.