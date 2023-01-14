Cinema

Vijay Deverakonda collaborating with Goutam Tinnauri for new film

My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this.VD12 Deverakonda wrote on Twitter.The untitled movie is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.Tinnauri is best known for directing 2019 sports drama Jersey, starring Nani.
Poster of 'VD12'; Vijay Deverakonda
MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Deverakonda is set to work with filmmaker Goutam Tinnauri on his next feature film.

The ''Liger'' star shared the news on his social media handles on Friday as he unveiled a teaser poster of the Telugu film that shows him in a cop avatar.

''The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this.#VD12'' Deverakonda wrote on Twitter.

The untitled movie is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Tinnauri is best known for directing 2019 sports drama ''Jersey'', starring Nani. The filmmaker made the Hindi version of the film with Shahid Kapoor in the lead in 2022.

Deverakonda will next be seen in ''Kushi'', opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie is scheduled to be released this year.

