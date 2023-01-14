Vijay Deverakonda collaborating with Goutam Tinnauri for new film

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Deverakonda is set to work with filmmaker Goutam Tinnauri on his next feature film.

The ''Liger'' star shared the news on his social media handles on Friday as he unveiled a teaser poster of the Telugu film that shows him in a cop avatar.

''The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this.#VD12'' Deverakonda wrote on Twitter.