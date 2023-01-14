Raees to Kai Po Che: Films with flavour of kite-flying festival

NEW DELHI: Makar Sankranti, the first festival of the year which is also called the festival of kites, and is known by several names like Sankranti, and Pongal across India, It is an occasion that is celebrated with much pomp and zeal across the nation. Further, no festival is complete in India without the flavour of Bollywood. So here are a few films that celebrate the undeniable joy of flying kites, eating sweets, and ringing in the new year with a positive attitude!