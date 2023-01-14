Kareena Kapoor gets ready for Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew': Check out

She will be sharing screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in a new film titled 'The Crew'.

The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ektha R. Kapoor, and Rhea.

Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project.

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life.

However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

In the early hours of Saturday, Kareena also shared Saturday plans with her fans.