I am an accidental director: Madhavan on Rocketry being shortlisted for Oscars

CHENNAI: R Madhavan's debut directorial, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan was officially shortlisted for the Academy Awards earlier this week. The film that won critical acclaim in Cannes International Film Festival and labeled as 'Most Popular Movie of India in 2022' is written, directed and produced by Madhavan apart from starring in it. Madhavan, who spoke to DT Next on the recognition says, "I am humbled and thrilled by this recognition. I never thought we would reach this level upon submission. Also we have been selected under various categories including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor. I feel like it is another feather in the cap. However, we still have a long way to go," he says with a smile.

Madhavan fondly called as Maddy says that it has made no difference in his responsibility. "I ensure that my films are commercially viable for my producer and I cater to the taste of the audience. There is going to be no change in the way I produce, or act in a film," adds the actor-director.

The Iruddhi Suttru actor also hopes that he is able to make such stories that are waiting to be told to the audience. "When Rocketry happened, not even in the wildest of my dreams I imagined myself directing it. I wrote it and was happy to be acting and producing the film. I had no or little knowledge about what went behind the monitor," he says modestly. We remind him again that his directorial has been shortlisted for actor and he laughs, "Adhu dhaan vedikai eh (That is the fun part). Have you ever heard a story or a rumour of me sitting in a story session or a composing session of any of my previous films? I believe something ignited a spark in me and I took it up as a challenge and avlodhan (that is all), here we are. Fingers crossed," he concludes.