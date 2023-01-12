Diljit to perform alongside Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Bjork at Coachella

MUMBAI: Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform at the Coachella music and arts festival 2023 in April. The Instagram handle of the festival recently shared the lineup on their feed. The festival will be headlined by South Korean girl band - Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Bjork.

As the news of Diljit performing at the fest travelled, fans expressed their excitement over their idol gracing the stage.

One fan exclaimed, "DILJIT DOSANJH AT COACHELLA?!?! This was the QUICKEST impulse purchase of my life and I have no regrets". Diljit retweeted the fan and put up praying hands emoji in his tweet.