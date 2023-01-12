Boney Kapoor on 'Thunivu': The response is mind blowing

The craze doesn't end at the box office. The audience also made big posters of the film and the creativity just gets better. This definitely has to be one of the most promising openings for a Tamil film in 2023.

Boney has hits like 'Hum Paanch', 'Woh 7 Din', 'Mr. India', 'Loafer', 'Judaai', 'Sirf Tum', 'Pukar', 'Hamara Dil Aapke Pas Hai', 'No Entry', 'Wanted' and the Telugu courtroom drama 'Vakeel Saab' with Pavan Kalyan and 'Nerkonda Paarvai' in Tamil with Ajith Kumar.

His second film with Ajith, Valimai' in Tamil, was a much-awaited film by audiences across India. 'Thunivu' is an action heist film written and directed by H. Vinoth. It stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and Pavani Reddy with John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Ajay, Veera and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles.

The film was announced with the tentative title AK61 (Ajith's 61st film in a leading role) in February 2022, with the official title announced that September.