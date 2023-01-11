Taapsee, Massey unveil ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ first poster

Taapsee’s sensual look in this poster has amped up the excitement among fans keeping them guess what is the storyline going to be about? The actress is looking drop-dead gorgeous against the symbol of love, the Taj Mahal’s backdrop.

On Wednesday, prior to poster release, Taapsee’s fun banter with director and producer Aanand L Rai and Kanika Dhillon raised the fans’ excitement level.

“O hamari haseen dillruba Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai “phir aayi hasseen dillruba” ki… @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ? #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba,” Aanand L Rai tweeted.

To which Taapsee replied, “Sir i’m not ready yet… is baar to kahan le gayi hai character ko @KanikaDhillon pata nahi kya khaa ke likhi hai ye kahani. Aur har baar mere saath hi kyu aisi #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba.”