Jeremy Allen White wins Best Television Actor at 2023 Golden Globes

As per a report of Variety, White began his speech with a surprised “Shit!” before giving thanks for the award, “Thank you, whoo, man. Thank you, thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. Thank you guys, my fellow nominees. I am in awe of you. I’m not sure where you are, but you’re all legends. It’s an honor just to have my name near yours truly. Um, ‘The Bear,’ I love ‘The Bear.’ I love Carmy, Chris, Joanna, everybody at FX, John, thank you guys. You’ve changed my life. I am incredibly, incredibly grateful.”

He continued, “John Martinez, I love you. If you’re watching, I love you. I love you, Andrew Dunlap, thank you for hanging in there with me. Max, Robbie, Gillian, Justin, Chris Huvane. Chris really loved this show. He didn’t get to see all of it. My cast, my cast and crew. If I’m good, it is because you are good, so thank you. Thank you so much. My parents, I love you, thank you for making me feel like this was possible. Louis, Ezer, I love you so, so, so, so much. I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all you do. Thank you for everything that you’ve done. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I love acting. Thank you guys.”

According to Variety, this marks White’s first Golden Globe nomination and win. ‘The Bear’ is also up for best TV comedy or musical tonight.

With his portrayal of Chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in FX on Hulu’s restaurant dramedy ‘The Bear’, ‘Shameless’ alum White won over both reviewers and viewers. Following acclaimed chef Carmy as he struggles to turn around his family’s failing Chicago sandwich shop after the passing of his brother, the series has received praise for its realistic depiction of life in a professional kitchen environment and for its exploration of characters through their relationships with food and one another.